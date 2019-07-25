Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants the Reds to write a new chapter following the conclusion of their pre-season tour.

The Reds ended a remarkable 2018/19 season by winning their 6th Champions League title, beating Spurs 2-0 in the final in Madrid thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

After their draw with Sporting on Wednesday, Klopp said that he wanted his team to write a new chapter. As quoted by BBC, Klopp said: “But now nobody should talk to me too often about the Champions League trophy, that is now finished. Now we can write a new chapter. From a sports point of view I am happy to go back to England.”

Liverpool ended their pre-season tour of the US with a 2-2 draw against Sporting. Bruno Fernandes gave Sporting the lead after Simon Mignolet failed to save his long-range shot.

Origi equalised for the Reds before Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead before half-time. Sporting got an early equaliser in the 2nd half thanks to Wendel. The draw against Sporting means that Liverpool have been unable to win a single pre-season game in the States, having lost to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla previously.

The Reds now only have two pre-season matches remaining. Liverpool’s next match is against Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday, three days after which they play Lyon in Geneva.

Four days after the Lyon match, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be competing against Manchester City for the Community Shield at Wembley as the competitive action returns and they’ll be looking to win more trophies.