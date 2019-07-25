Decision made: Zidane CLEARS Manchester United to sign target for bargain €40million fee

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not planning to use right-back Alvaro Odriozola this season and the Manchester United transfer target is available for just €40million.

The 23-year-old has not done a huge amount to impress since joining the Spanish giants from Real Sociedad last summer, and has already been cleared to leave the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

This could be good news for Man Utd, who were linked with Odriozola before he joined Madrid, as well as ahead of the January transfer window after his slow start at the club.

Of course the Red Devils have since signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to replace Antonio Valencia at right-back, so it remains to be seen if Odriozola would still be a priority.

That said, top clubs always need depth in every position and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may justifiably feel Odriozola would be a better option than Ashley Young or Diogo Dalot.

And though Odriozola hasn’t been at his best with Los Blancos, he could revive his promising career at a club like United.