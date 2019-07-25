Manchester United handed hope over potential €80million transfer

Manchester United may have been given some hope of securing the transfer of Lille star Nicolas Pepe, according to latest reports on the saga.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the most talked about names on the transfer market this summer after an outstanding season in Ligue 1 last term.

A report today from La Voix du Nord claimed Man Utd were one of a number of clubs close to reaching an agreement on Pepe, valued by his club at around €80million.

Gianluca Di Marzio also link the Red Devils with Pepe, and state that Napoli are not currently meeting his wage demands during transfer negotiations.

This surely gives MUFC hope of coming in with a better offer, with the Premier League giants known to be one of the most wealthy clubs in the world.

Of course, it remains to be seen precisely how much of a priority Pepe is, though the 24-year-old looks as though he could be an ideal upgrade on a flop like Alexis Sanchez.

United also need defenders, however, and a report from Sky Sports earlier today suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the signing of Harry Maguire a top priority.