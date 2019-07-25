Personal terms agreed: €80m star set to earn €6m-per-year at Man United with transfer nearing completion

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly agreed on personal terms ahead of a proposed move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the last couple of years, earning attention from a number of top clubs around Europe.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that United are the frontrunners to land the Serbian this summer, with negotiations over an €80 million switch to Old Trafford now at an advanced stage.

The Red Devils are lining up Milinkovic-Savic as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, the Lazio star has agreed on personal terms with United and is now set to earn €6 million per year at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are indeed preparing the way out for Pogba.

Meeting with Milinkovic-Savic agent, agreement on personal terms should be on 6m€ net per year.

Up to Real Madrid offer now… — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 25, 2019

The Express states that Milinkovic-Savic is expected to sign a five-year deal with United and Lazio have already identified two players to come in and replace a prized asset.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to bring in a new central midfielder before the August 8 transfer deadline and it looks as though he might have finally gotten his wish.

Savic would be an excellent addition to United’s midfield, given his all-action style which could help the team improve defensively and going forward.

The Serbia international could fill the void left by Pogba’s potential departure, or he could compliment the World Cup winner across the middle of the park if he ultimately decides to remain in Manchester.

This particular story is certainly one to keep an eye on over the next few days, with United closing in on their third signing of the summer transfer window.