Premier League manager delivers final verdict on £50m-rated star’s possible transfer to Manchester United

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has ruled out the possibility of selling Sean Longstaff to Manchester United during the summer window.

According to Metro Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing the 21-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford before the start of the new season, but United have baulked at Newcastle’s £50 million asking price.

The Red Devils are still trying to negotiate a deal for the English star, with Solskjaer reportedly targeting talented home-grown players over marquee names ahead of his first full campaign in charge at the club.

United have already managed to bring in Welsh winger Daniel James and England U21 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with more signings expected before the August 8 transfer deadline.

However, Longstaff looks unlikely to be one of them, after new Magpies head coach Steve Bruce delivered his final verdict on a prized asset’s possible switch to Old Trafford.

As per Goal, the 58-year-old manager has ruled out selling the young playmaker, insisting that Newcastle will not be offloading key personnel this summer.

“We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure,” Bruce said on Wednesday. “So that won’t happen. I’m very confident [Longstaff will stay].”

This latest news represents a major blow for United, with Solskjaer running out of time to make extra changes to his squad amid links to a number of top players across European football.

Longstaff burst onto the Premier League scene last season, winning a regular place in Newcastle’s team after the Christmas period and impressing across the middle of the park with his dynamic style of play.

Injury cut short his progress but he has been tipped to reach the highest level in the coming years and his continued presence at St James’ Park could be vital to the team’s chances of remaining in the Premier League next term.

It is unlikely Longstaff would have been granted the same regular opportunities at United, which is why, for now at least, it is probably best for his development to stay put.

The Red Devils will now have to focus on alternative targets as Solskjaer looks to improve on a disappointing sixth-place Premier League finish last time around.