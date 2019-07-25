Arsenal summer signing explains decision to snub Tottenham transfer

Arsenal summer signing William Saliba has spoken about his decision to seal a transfer to the Emirates Stadium instead of to the club’s north London rivals Tottenham.

In an interview with Arsenal’s official site after being confirmed as joining the club today, Saliba discusses how he was lured by the history of the Gunners as the site mentions Spurs were in for him too.

“Well, the history, the badge… since I was little, I’ve been watching Arsenal play in the Champions League and so on, and there are a lot of French players who have come through here. So that really helped me to make my mind up,” he said.

Saliba looks one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe at the moment after catching the eye in Ligue 1 and could no doubt have been a fine signing for Tottenham as well.

And although AFC fans will have to wait a little longer to see Saliba in action as he heads back to Saint-Etienne on loan for 2019/20, it must be immensely satisfying for the club’s fans to have captured this quality player ahead of one of their biggest rivals.

The 18-year-old could end up being a huge performer for Arsenal for years to come, and bringing through a new generation of top young talent looks key to overtaking Tottenham in the Premier League table again after a recent power-shift of sorts.