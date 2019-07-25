Solskjaer confirms absence of KEY Man United star for Tottenham clash amid transfer rumours

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is not fit to play against Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

The Belgian has not seen a single minute of action during United’s pre-season campaign so far, missing wins against Perth Glory, Leeds and Inter.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Inter, who have already seen a £54 million bid rejected by United this month – as per The Sun.

Solskjaer has fielded a number of questions on the 26-year-old’s future in recent weeks, insisting that he has been unable to play due to a niggling injury picked up in training.

The Norwegian manager has confirmed the absence of a key United star once again, with Lukaku set to sit out the clash with Spurs this afternoon amid ongoing transfer rumours.

As per Reuters, Solskjaer told a press conference on Wednesday: “Lukaku won’t be fit, no. He’s been working with the physios over the last few days, I don’t think he’ll make this one either.”

When asked if taking Lukaku on tour on tour in the first place had been “worth it”, the United boss responded: “Well, he got injured in training, so he had to stay here.

“It’s not too bad, if it was worse we would have sent him home.”

According to The Sun, the real reason Lukaku hasn’t been playing is that United do not want him to get injured before a deal is arranged with Inter, or negotiations collapse completely.

The report states that the Belgium international is fit to be involved against Tottenham, having shaken off a minor ankle issue which he sustained before a clash against Perth Glory at the start of the month.

Lukaku has taken part in training with the first-team squad while also taking in solo fitness sessions, but United are unwilling to risk him at this stage of the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether or not the powerful centre-forward will still be plying his trade at the Theatre of Dreams next season, with Inter boss Antonio Conte reportedly very keen on luring him to San Siro before the August 8 deadline.