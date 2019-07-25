Talks back on: Arsenal reopen negotiations over quality transfer

Arsenal have reportedly reopened talks over a transfer swoop for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as they’re determined to bring him in before the end of the summer.

The Daily Record recently claimed the Gunners’ bid to bring in the Scotland international had broken down, but it looks like there’s now been a more positive update.

According to the Scottish edition of the Sun, Arsenal are confident there is not a huge gap to be bridged between themselves and Celtic as they try to get a deal done for the £25million-rated Tierney.

The 22-year-old looks ideal for AFC’s needs right now, with Nacho Monreal ageing and past his best and increasingly used as a centre-back these days anyway.

Tierney is a terrific young full-back who could thrive at a bigger club and a more competitive league after shining for Celtic for some time now.

The Scottish Sun claim Arsenal have not yet made a third offer for Tierney, but it looks like talks are back underway and Gooners need not give up on this one just yet.