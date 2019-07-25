Liverpool interested in surprise Premier League transfer raid

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a surprise transfer raid for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer.

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United, is supposedly a target for both Liverpool and Premier League new-boys Aston Villa, according to the Daily Mail.

The report does not go into much more detail than that, but one imagines Heaton is being eyed up for a backup role at Anfield.

Alisson surely remains Jurgen Klopp’s number one for the moment after a superb debut season with the Reds, but Simon Mignolet does not look the best backup option.

The Belgian used to be first choice for Liverpool before a loss of form saw him lose his place to Loris Karius, whose own unconvincing displays then saw him shipped out on loan as Alisson came in.

Heaton would provide an experienced and reliable option from the bench for LFC if needed, though this is hardly a potential transfer to set fans’ hearts racing.