Video: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil attacked by knife-wielding car-jackers before Sead Kolasinac fights them off bare-handed

A video has emerged online appearing to show Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac attacked by knife-wielding criminals.

See below as Gunners left-back Kolasinac attempts to fight the thugs off with his bare hands, with a report from the Daily Mail also confirming the incident.

While it’s amusing to see Kolasinac, who has a reputation as something of a no-nonsense player on the pitch, take on these criminals by himself, it is certainly also alarming to think what kind of danger the pair were in.

The Mail claim the pair were together in north London in Ozil’s £100,000 car before being car-jacked by this armed gang.

Mesut Ozil’s car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef. #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/CxsJeiCvxw — James (@smhjaames) July 25, 2019

Video of Seo Kolasinac fighting off two men with knives, after they tried to rob Mesut Özil. What an animal. My defender. pic.twitter.com/sZUKJKxBLU — Not a football account (@1886_blog) July 25, 2019

The report adds that Ozil escaped to a nearby Turkish restaurant, where he knows some of the staff.

A witness, Azuka Alintah, 36, told the Mail more details about what he saw while he was out shopping in the area.

Mesut Özil’s car allegedly got jumped.. out comes Sead Kolasinac to save the day!??? [via @smhjaames] pic.twitter.com/xK8XotwG9T — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) July 25, 2019

‘It was totally mad and strange,’ he said. ‘His car was standing there empty in the middle of the road with its door hanging open. It is very distinctive, with gold trim.

‘Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives. He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.

‘I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail. They didn’t take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out. It was really creepy.

‘God knows what would have happened if they’d caught him. It looked to me like he’d have been hacked to shreds and he clearly thought so too.

‘As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off. The police were there shortly afterwards and the road was almost blocked off.’