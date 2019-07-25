Video: Fernandes justifies Man United transfer links with superb assist for Sporting against Liverpool

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes set up Sporting Lisbon teammate Wendel to score an equaliser against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

As per Sky Sports – The Red Devils have been chasing the Portuguese midfielder’s signature during the summer window after his outstanding 2019-20 campaign for Sporting, during which he managed to help the team win two domestic trophies with 32 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old was back in action for the Primeira Liga outfit in the United States yesterday, finding the back of the net in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In addition to his long-range strike which embarrassed Simon Mignolet in the Reds net, Fernandes also provided a superb assist for Wendel to level the scoreline 54 minutes into the game.

The Portugal international glided down the left wing before cutting onto his right foot in the penalty area and picking out his colleague, who couldn’t miss with the goal at his mercy.

Fernandes fully justified the ongoing Man United transfer links with the brilliant run and pass, which you can watch below.

Bruno Fernandes with the composure and unlocked the pick of the best defence in the league of Trent, VVD, Matip and Robertson with ease?pic.twitter.com/3SFbUMVJvd — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) July 25, 2019