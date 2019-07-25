Video: Horrendous Mignolet error allows Man United transfer target to score from 25 yards against Liverpool

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes showed why he’s a target for Manchester United with a long-range strike against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Reds drew 2-2 with the Portuguese giants at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, finishing off their tour of the United States in dramatic fashion.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum grabbed the goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while Fernandes and Wendel found the net for Sporting.

According to Sky Sports, Man United have identified Fernandes as a primary transfer target and his stellar all-round display against Liverpool in mid-week was another great audition.

The 24-year-old has expressed a desire to play in England and he certainly has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League, including the ability to hit the target from long range.

A horrendous Simon Mignolet error allowed Fernandes to score from 25-yards against the Reds, as his dipping effort slipped through the Belgian’s gloves and into the net.

Check out the bizarre mistake which cost Liverpool victory below, via Twitter.

I think Mignolet is just trying make Bruno Fernandes look better so Klopp actually signs him ????? pic.twitter.com/Dpi1Sjmkhw — LFC (@RockyKlopp) July 25, 2019