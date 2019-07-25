Celtic are all but through to the next round of the Champions League qualifiers after thumping Estonians Nomme Kalju 5-0 at Celtic Park last night.

Undoubtedly the highlight was this amazing strike from Leigh Griffiths.

?? Delighted for Leigh Griffiths. Like a new signing this season and 20 goal a season player. And what a free-kick, this is going in at any level of football. ( Celtic 3-0 Nõmme Kalju )#CELKAL #CelticFC pic.twitter.com/AvkyrFM7UT — Sports Extra (@AlexSportsExtra) July 25, 2019

Speaking to The BBC, Griffiths explained he was close to crying when the ball hit the net. He said:”My kids were watching back home, I had friends in the stand. I was close to crying, I’m not going to lie. But I just had to refocus and see the half out”

It was his first start for Celtic since last year after he was forced to miss the second half of last season because of personal reasons.

Celtic look all but through and face CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv in the next round. The Romanians won the first leg 1-0.