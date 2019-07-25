Video: Moussa Sissoko stamp on Daniel James leaves these Man Utd fans fuming

Man Utd and Tottenham were involved in a heated pre-season clash in Shanghai on Thursday with Moussa Sissoko at the centre of a controversial moment.

It happened in the first half of the encounter shortly after Anthony Martial had given the Red Devils the lead, with Sissoko attempting to retrieve the ball from Daniel James.

However, after bundling him over to the ground, the Tottenham midfielder then appears to leave his leg trailing and stamps on the United summer signing.

Now, it’s unclear as to whether or not there was any intent behind it as it could merely have been Sissoko looking to plant his foot and move away with the ball, but judging from the reaction below, these Man Utd fans won’t be buying that and slammed the Frenchman for his rough tactics.

Sissoko wasn’t booked by the referee as players from both sides clashed over the incident, but some may well feel that he should have been cautioned or worse regardless of whether or not it’s a friendly.

