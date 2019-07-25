Video: Tanguy Ndombele sits Paul Pogba down with slick movement in Tottenham defeat

Tanguy Ndombele is settling in well at Tottenham, and he continued to give their fans a glimpse of his quality against Man Utd on Thursday.

The two Premier League giants clashed in a pre-season friendly in Shanghai, with United running out 2-1 winners after goals from Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes were scored either side of an equaliser from Lucas Moura.

However, there was one memorable moment from Tottenham’s new big-money summer signing as seen in the video below, as he showed that he’s more than capable of providing the goods on the ball as well as being a physical and steely presence in midfield off it.

The 22-year-old showed some clever and slick movement in possession as he had Paul Pogba beaten all ends up as the Man Utd superstar eventually lost his footing and fell to the ground.

It’s fair to say that it went down pretty well with Spurs fans on social media, and they’ll be hoping to see plenty more from their €60m signing, as per BBC Sport.