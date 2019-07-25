West Ham eyeing RAID on Tottenham to address key issue for Pellegrini

West Ham could reportedly be lining up a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama before the transfer deadline next month.

The Hammers are busy strengthening their squad this summer as they look to help Manuel Pellegrini build on last season and ensure that they continue to climb the Premier League table.

In order to do that, the West Ham boss will be hopeful of further new arrivals before the August 8 deadline, and he could get one from Spurs.

According to Hammers News, via well-known West Ham insider ExWHUemployee, it’s been suggested that they’re ready to make their move for Wanyama towards the end of the window, although it could be problematic to reach an agreement with their London rivals.

“Wanyama from Spurs. The problem with Tottenham is that we really struggle to deal with them. They don’t like to do business with us and vice-versa. There may be a loan at the end of the window, but it’s going to depend on Tottenham.”

Time will tell if a deal gets done, but given Tottenham splashed out on Tanguy Ndombele this summer, they seemingly have enough in midfield to allow Wanyama to move on and get a more prominent role elsewhere.

If West Ham get their way, he won’t have to move too far.