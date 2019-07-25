Menu

Video: Arsenal confirm second signing of the day and fans will love the announcement clip

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have officially announced their second signing of the day, with the William Saliba transfer made official.

See below as the young Frenchman is confirmed as a new Gunners player, with a video clip showing him talking about his upbringing.

MORE: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil savagely trolls Tottenham fan with brutal tweet

Part of the montage shows Saliba as a kid with an Arsenal shirt on, which we’re sure Gooners will appreciate!

With the ‘Coming soon’ caption in the tweet, AFC also seem to have confirmed the 18-year-old defender is now set to return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 season, as has been widely reported by Goal and others.

This announcement came just two hours after the club also announced the completed loan deal for midfielder Dani Ceballos.

More Stories Dani Ceballos Unai Emery William Saliba