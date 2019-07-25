Chelsea consider bid to beat Arsenal to £80m signing despite transfer ban

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up entering the running for the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, also a target for Arsenal and Everton.

According to a stunning report from the Telegraph, the Blues are considering trying to do a deal for Zaha that would go through once their transfer ban is over.

The report suggests Chelsea could get the upper-hand here as they’d have little trouble affording the deal as Arsenal and Everton still look some way off Palace’s £80million asking price.

On top of that, with Chelsea unable to register players straight away, it means Palace can hold on to their star player for a little longer.

The Telegraph claim Zaha would rather join Chelsea or Arsenal instead of Everton as he wants a step up to a bigger club.

CFC could certainly do with an attacking player of the 26-year-old’s quality, following the summer sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Zaha is a similarly skilful wide-player with an eye for goals and assists, and he could be an ideal fit for the west Londoners if he does eventually join.

This would no doubt be immensely frustrating to their rivals Arsenal, however, who could in theory sign him straight away if their financial situation were a little better.