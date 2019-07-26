AC Milan transfer news: Pole position for €35m attacking starlet, two defensive solutions on radar

AC Milan are reportedly in the hunt for further reinforcements this summer, with Rafael Leao and Daniele Rugani now said to be in their sights.

The Italian giants have already officially announced the signings of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez, but coach Marco Giampaolo will be looking to stamp his mark on the squad as he is expected to implement his preferred 4-3-1-2 system.

In turn, speculation continues to link Milan with further signings, with the transfer deadline for Serie A clubs still over a month away on September 2.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are said to now be in the lead to sign Lille forward Rafael Leao, with Inter, Napoli and Roma all said to be interested in the 20-year-old too.

However, it won’t be cheap as it’s suggested that it will take a €35m bid to prise him away from the Ligue 1 outfit, and so time will tell if Milan have faith in him to make such a hefty offer.

It comes after he bagged eight goals and two assists in 26 appearances last season, and he may well be snapped up in order to add quality depth and competition up front for Krzysztof Piatek.

While that would be a welcome boost in attack, Goal Italy also report that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has emerged as a possible solution in defence as Milan’s pursuit of his teammate, Merih Demiral, doesn’t appear set to go anywhere.

Rugani will potentially be at risk of falling down the pecking order in Turin this season given the arrivals of Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt, and so perhaps an exit to join Milan would be a solution that suits all parties.

However, it’s also suggested that Federico Fazio could be included in an offer from Roma for Suso, thus seeing the experienced centre-half offer depth instead.

It comes after both Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata left this summer when their contracts expired, while Mattia Caldara is still recovering from an injury sustained last season.

In turn, Milan will need to add another defender before the deadline, with Giampaolo only having two senior options available in Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio.