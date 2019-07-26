Agreement reached: Key Chelsea star set to pen new contract extension

Chelsea stalwart Willian is reportedly set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge for another year as he’s been tipped to sign an extension.

The 30-year-old has been with the Blues since 2013, scoring 52 goals in 292 appearances while winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Particularly with Chelsea’s transfer ban in mind, Frank Lampard has seemingly been busy getting his current squad in order as he’ll have to rely on those already part of the set-up coupled with returning loanees to ensure he enjoys a successful first year at the helm.

According to the Evening Standard, Willian could be set to play a key role in that push as the Brazilian international is being tipped to sign a new one-year extension on his current deal, which still has 12 months to run on it.

Further, it’s added that fellow stalwart Pedro could also be in line for a new contract, but time will tell if Chelsea make the Willian news official first as he’ll follow a number of other players in signing new deals with the Blues this summer.

Although he has been scrutinised and criticised in the past, Willian does offer experience, quality and a good work ethic, and with the fresh impetus of now working under Lampard, the pair will hope that he can play a key role in their bid for more trophies this year.

He’ll have his work cut out for him though, as although new arrival Christian Pulisic will help fill the void left behind by Eden Hazard after his move to Real Madrid, it will be down to the likes of Willian and Pedro to step up and soften that blow to take the pressure off the younger members of the squad.