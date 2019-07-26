Menu

‘Always my captain’ – These Arsenal fans react as Sead Kolasinac posts update after carjacking attempt

Sead Kolasinac has posted an update on his and Mesut Ozil’s wellbeing after they were victims of an attempted carjacking this week.

As noted by BBC Sport, the pair were targeted in London on Thursday but both were unharmed despite Kolasinac being seen fending off the armed duo in a brave act of defending his teammate.

It appears as though it was business as usual on Friday, as the Arsenal left-back posted an update on Twitter confirming that he and his teammate were fine as he shared an image of the pair smiling.

As noted above, the important thing is that the Gunners duo came away from the incident without being hurt, and so it’s good to see that they’ve been able to get back to work in pre-season immediately and continue their preparations for the new campaign.

With regards to Kolasinac though, he has undoubtedly taken on hero status for many Arsenal fans and supporters from other clubs, with the former making their appreciation of his courage known in the tweets below.

