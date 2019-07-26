Antonio Conte prepared to sacrifice Inter trio to launch bid for Barcelona star

Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to green light exits for Radja Nainggolan, Joao Mario and Borja Valero in order to pursue Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal.

The Italian tactician was appointed as Luciano Spalletti’s successor this summer, and he has been busy stamping his mark on the squad since.

Given his track record and experience at the top level, the expectation is that Conte will lead Inter on a title run as well as competing in the Champions League, but it appears as though he wants a key reunion in order to help make that happen.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that the former Juventus and Chelsea boss is ready to sacrifice Nainggolan, Mario and Valero this summer in order to make space in his squad and raise funds to launch a bid for Vidal.

The two know each other very well of course following their stint together in Turin, and so Conte is evidently eager to link up with Vidal again to add some solidity, steeliness and experience to his midfield.

It remains to be seen whether or not Barca can be convinced of an exit though, as it’s suggested in the report that Inter will most likely look for a loan deal with an option to buy, while Vidal’s wages could also be a key factor.

Following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong this summer, competition for places in that Barcelona midfield is increasing and it’s unclear if Vidal will have a prominent role to play at the Nou Camp.

With those doubts lingering over him, perhaps an exit to join Inter will appeal to the Chilean international, and given what Conte is reportedly prepared to give up, there’s little doubt that his former coach wants to enjoy a second spell working together.