Arsenal preparing to submit £35m transfer bid for Copa America star before the end of July

Arsenal are reportedly ready to table an official offer for Gremio forward Everton Soares, with Napoli also vying for his signature.

The 23-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Gremio before graduating to the senior squad in 2013 and he has since emerged as one of the most promising talents in South America.

The Brazilian has earned 12 caps for his country to date, scoring three goals, all of which came during their successful Copa America 2019 campaign this summer.

Tite’s side picked up the trophy with a 3-1 win over Peru in the final, with Soares opening the scoring after meeting a pinpoint Gabriel Jesus cross first time on the volley.

The mercurial striker has been touted for a move to a top European club while the market is open and Arsenal are thought to be one of the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

According to Esporte, the Gunners are preparing to submit a £35 million transfer bid for Soares before the end of July, but Napoli are also lining up their own offer.

The report states that the Brazil international favours a move to Emirates Stadium over Stadio San Paolo, which puts Arsenal in a great position to pull off a major transfer coup.

Unai Emery has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to call upon up front, with summer signing Gabriel Martinelli also now a good option for him ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Soares could compete with all three for a regular spot in Arsenal’s line up, given his superb dribbling ability and lethal eye for goal.

In addition to Martinelli, the Gunners have brought in Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and arranged a deal to bring Saint Ettiene defender William Saliba to the Emirates next year.

Adding Soares to their list of recruits would complete a strong summer of business, but Arsenal will have to push the transfer through quickly with Napoli still lurking in the background.