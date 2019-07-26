Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of one of their primary targets this summer, the Catalan giants could be unstoppable with this superstar.

According to Spanish outlet Cuatro, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have already held talks to discuss a Camp Nou return for Neymar, it’s understood that the work of intermediary agent Pini Zahavi has opened PSG’s eyes and the French champions are now prepared to accept a player-plus cash offer for the Brazilian.

The deal could be finalised sooner than people think, the report understands that PSG are waiting on an ‘act of good faith’ from Josep Maria Bartomeu before sealing the star’s departure.

According to Sport, PSG set sail for their tour of Macao without the Brazilian superstar as he is recovering from the ankle injury that he suffered during this summer’s Copa America.

Barcelona have already made attempts to sign the tricky attacker this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany, the La Liga champions made an offer of €100m plus two players to PSG. This was a massive improvement to their initial offer of €40m plus two players.

Sky Sports Germany’s report understands that Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom are on the list of six players that Barcelona are willing to offer in a part-exchange deal.

Even with the inclusion of players, Barcelona will still have to stump up a insane figure to the French giants, it’s understood that PSG are after €150M for the Brazilian’s signature according to AS.

Ernesto Valverde’s attack would be unstoppable if Neymar returns to Barcelona this summer, the 27-year-old would lineup alongside the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Neymar formed a frightening partnership with Suarez and Messi during his four-year spell with the Spanish giants, Ernesto Valverde’s side would undoubtedly become favourites for every competition – including the Champions League, if they were to sign the superstar this summer.