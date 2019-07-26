Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Andre Silva by the player’s agent Jorde Mendes.

Barca could do with adding another option to their attack this summer despite them having just signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Should both Suarez and Griezmann claim starting spots in the Blaugrana’s starting XI this year, the club will definitely need another striker in their squad in order to rest the duo later down the line in the season.

And it seems like Ernesto Valverde’s side have been offered the chance to bolster their striking options this summer by Jorge Mendes.

According to Don Balon, Mendes has offered the services of his client, Silva, to Barca, with his signature set to cost no more than €30M, a decent price to pay for player of Silva’s abilities.

Silva had a decent season with Sevilla last year, as the 23-year-old bagged 11 goals and three assists in all competitions, as he helped the club achieve a top-six finish in La Liga.

Since his permanent move to AC Milan, Silva has seriously struggled to adapt to life in Italian football, with the Portuguese international only managing to bag two league goals in 24 Serie A outings.

However, Silva still has most of his career ahead of him, and bringing him in for as little as €30M is a move that Barcelona should definitely be considering ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.