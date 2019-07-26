Barcelona want €120m to green light superstar’s exit with three realistic moves touted

Barcelona are reportedly only willing to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer if they receive an offer worth €120m for the Brazilian ace.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Catalan giants signed the playmaker from Liverpool in a deal which could cost them £142m in total, but unfortunately for them, the 27-year-old hasn’t been able to hit top form at the Nou Camp.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Barcelona given chance to cash in and get €42m for misfit this summer

Coutinho managed just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances last season, his first full campaign since joining the reigning La Liga champions, and it was certainly a struggle for him to prove his worth and showcase his best form.

In turn, that has led to question marks being raised over his future, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to sell the Brazilian international but only if they receive an offer of around €120m.

Further, importantly it’s also noted that for a departure to realistically materialise, any interested party will also have to pay his reported €14m-a-year wages, and so with those two figures in mind, it’s suggested that only Man Utd, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain have the financial strength to satisfy those demands.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but it would seem as though the marquee signing of Coutinho hasn’t gone to plan and now Barcelona could be ready to cut their losses rather than persist and hope that he comes good.

It will become increasingly difficult for Coutinho to do so anyway as Antoine Griezmann arrived this summer to further bolster coach Ernesto Valverde’s attacking options, and that in turn could negatively impact on Coutinho’s minutes and role in the side.

With that in mind, if his poor form continues into the new campaign, then that will surely only strengthen their desire to move him on, but the big question mark would remain over who is willing to take what could now be perceived as a gamble as to whether or not he’ll fit into their plans and rediscover the form that he showed at Liverpool.