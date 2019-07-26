Spurs have had an opening £45M bid for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala turned down by the Italian giants, with the Old Lady demanding £80M for the player’s signature.

According to La Stampa, as re-reported by the Sun, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had an opening offer for Dybala rejected by Juve, who are after £80M for the forward’s signature.

This news comes just after the Evening Standard have noted that Spurs have made contact with Maurizio Sarri’s side regarding Dybala, news which seems to have some substance to it following this recent report from La Stampa.

Dybala didn’t have the best of seasons for Juve last year, however this shouldn’t distract people from the fact that the Argentine is one of the best forwards on the planet.

The Argentine international only managed a measly five goals and five assists in 30 Serie A outings last term, a poor record for a player of his ability.

Despite this record, Dybala is still brilliant, and his arrival would surely excite Spurs fans far and wide.

The north London side could do with adding to their attacking options this summer given the fact that they have Harry Kane as their only out-and-out striker option.

Pochettino’s side lost Fernando Llorente earlier this summer after his deal with the club expired, thus they are in need of a new option at striker, especially if they want to improve on the fourth-place finish they managed last year.