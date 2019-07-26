“This is a historic club that I’ve always looked out for because of Jose Antonio Reyes, who is from the same town as me and played here,” Ceballos told Arsenal.com.

“He made history at this club, winning the league title, so it’s an important step in my career for me to join Arsenal.

“I spoke to his father just before coming here and he told me not to think twice because this is a wonderful club. Jose had a fantastic time here.

“When I came into the training ground today I saw a picture of him and it really struck me because he’s like my childhood idol. Being at the club where he made a name for himself is a big step forward and I hope to make this club even bigger.”