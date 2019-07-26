Deal imminent: Aston Villa set to land 11th summer signing to take spending to £120m

Aston Villa are reportedly set to take their summer spending up to £120m as they close in on a deal to sign midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge.

Dean Smith successfully guided the club back to the Premier League after promotion via the Championship playoffs final last season, and it has been a very busy summer for all concerned.

As noted by the club’s official site, it began with eight players being released after their contracts expired, and so new signings with the quality to compete in the Premier League were needed across the board at Villa.

Douglas Luiz became their 10th new signing earlier this week, following Matt Targett, Jota, Kortney Hause, Anwar El Ghazi, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Wesley and Trezeguet into the club, and now The Telegraph report that Nakamba could be next as his £11m move Brugge could take the total summer spending up to £120m.

Further, it’s noted that he underwent his medical on Thursday, and so it seems as though an announcement should be imminent to confirm that he has joined the club, assuming that all went well in those tests.

Many will raise their eyebrows at Villa’s spending this summer, but as noted above, given the number of exits, new signings were needed and if they are to have the best possible chance of survival, quality was needed in various departments.

Smith will believe that he’s addressed most if not all of those issues now, while it’s worth noting that Hause, El Ghazi and Mings were at the club last season on loan and Smith has worked with the likes of Jota and Konsa previously at Brentford.

In turn, he knows what he’s getting from those players, although the likes of Wesley and Nakamba will be the bigger gambles, as it remains to be seen how they adapt to English football and if they can help keep Villa away from the threat of relegation this season.