Tottenham have been linked with the marquee signing of Paulo Dybala this summer, but it’s reported that he isn’t keen on leaving Juventus.

The 25-year-old has been an influential figure for the Bianconeri since his arrival from Palermo in 2015, as he has bagged 78 goals in 182 appearances while winning a whole host of trophies.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo had a negative impact on him last year, as he managed just 10 goals in 42 appearances, his lowest tally by some distance since moving to Turin.

Time will tell if he encounters the same problems under Maurizio Sarri, but it has seemingly been enough to raise question marks over his future with the reigning Serie A champions.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala has made it known to Juve that he’s keen to get back to pre-season training early and wants to do everything possible to convince Sarri that he has a key role to play for him this coming season.

However, it’s added that the Turin giants are willing to listen to offers, although it will take at least €90m to convince them to consider any official bids put on the table.

Time will tell if that’s a figure that Spurs are willing, and capable, of reaching, as although Mauricio Pochettino will hope to strengthen his squad this summer to build on last season’s success, that is a huge fee without even considering Dybala’s wages too.

Tottenham have already splashed out €60m on Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as noted by BBC Sport, and so it will be interesting to see just how much they have left in their budget to chase another superstar signing in Dybala.

It will surely be a poor decision from Juve’s decision to let him go though, but ultimately if he can’t impress alongside Ronaldo, then perhaps he’s a sacrifice that they are willing to make.