Enquiry made: Man United approach £27m star’s agent to discuss possible transfer

Manchester United have made contact with Ryan Sessegnon’s representatives with a view to signing the Fulham ace during the current window.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Craven Cottage this summer, after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign which saw Scott Parker’s side relegated from the Premier League.

Sessegnon played a key role in helping Fulham gain promotion from the Championship, but he was unable to live up to expectations in the top flight, despite showing the odd glimpse of his unique talents.

The English full-back is still highly sought after despite a testing year, with a number of top clubs across Europe thought to be interested in his services.

As per the Daily Star – journalist Duncan Castles claims Man United have approached Sessegnon’s agent to discuss a possible transfer deal, but Fulham will demand around £27 million for a prized asset.

Castles, speaking on A Cast’s Transfer Window podcast, also revealed that Tottenham, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig are plotting swoops for the teenage star, who has one year left on his current deal at Craven Cottage.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been targeting young, homegrown players during the summer market, with Welsh winger Daniel James and England U21 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only two new arrivals at Old Trafford so far.

Bringing in Sessegnon would fall in line with the club’s new transfer policy and he could help increase options on the left-hand side for the Red Devils ahead of the new season.

The young defender is capable of playing at left-back or as an orthodox left-winger, with pace to burn, superb dribbling ability and a combative style which makes him a great all-rounder.

Sessegnon could compete with Luke Shaw for a place in Solskjaer’s starting XI and contribute in attack when required, but United will have to move quickly in order to win the race for his signature.