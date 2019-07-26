Euro giants end interest in Liverpool stalwart for two key reasons

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will reportedly not be leaving to join AC Milan this summer as the Italian giants have dropped their interest in him.

The Rossoneri are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer as after Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata both left after their contracts expired, they have been left short of quality depth.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to open talks over beating Manchester United to potential £100m transfer

Further, Mattia Caldara is still recovering from an injury suffered last season, and so that leaves coach Marco Giampaolo with just two senior options in Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan were interested in Liverpool stalwart Lovren, but they are now said to have dropped that interest due to economic and personal reasons.

It could be interpreted that ultimately the figures involved didn’t quite stack up for the Serie A giants, while perhaps Lovren didn’t fit the mould of what they were looking for at that price with Giampaolo having a clear style of play and identity that he wants to see his team adopt.

With that in mind, it would appear as though the Croatian international will remain at Anfield this summer, where he will likely continue to push for a starting berth in Jurgen Klopp’s side, while offering experience and cover when necessary too.

The Merseyside giants will be looking to build on their success last season and continue to compete on multiple fronts, and so with that in mind, it could be enough to convince Klopp that he needs to maintain a strong squad with plenty of depth.

Lovren, 30, made just 18 appearances last season though, a significant drop off from previous campaigns, with the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip now seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order. However, based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though Milan are a possible solution any longer.