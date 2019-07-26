Frank Lampard ready to green light Chelsea misfit’s exit after failing to impress in pre-season

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as has failed to impress Frank Lampard in pre-season.

The 24-year-old overcame a difficult start to his loan spell with AC Milan last season to emerge as a pivotal figure for the Italian giants in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

In turn, after they opted against exercising their option to buy, it was expected that the Frenchman could get another chance to impress at Stamford Bridge after struggling in his first season to fully convince before being shipped out by Maurizio Sarri.

However, according to The Telegraph, it doesn’t sound as though Bakayoko has done much to persuade Lampard to keep him as part of his plans moving forward, as it’s suggested that Chelsea are willing to listen to offers with Paris Saint-Germain specifically mentioned as a possible interested party.

Time will tell if the reigning Ligue 1 champions make their move to take Bakayoko back to France, but ultimately it doesn’t sound positive in terms of the player himself doing enough to earn a second chance in west London.

It comes despite the fact that Chelsea have a transfer ban in place this summer, and so it could be argued that Lampard should look to keep as much quality and depth as possible at his disposal.

Nevertheless, with the expectation that he will give youth a chance this season and having had a full pre-season to analyse and assess the options available, the Chelsea boss will be expected to make clear and informed decisions on his squad with the transfer window deadline around the corner.