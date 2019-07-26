Out of favour Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale’s time in the Spanish capital is set to come to an end, the Welshman has agreed a €22m a year contract with this club.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Gareth Bale has agreed a sensational €22m a year deal with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the attacker is set to sign a three-year contract with the Nanjing-based outfit.

Bale’s new terms will be worth €423,000-a-week (£380,000).

Jiangsu Suning recently announced the signing of former Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid star Miranda, two massive signings for the club will excite fans about the future, the pair will be expected to lead the side to Super League glory.

It’s understood that Madrid’s hierarchy finally agreed on the departure of Bale after Zinedine Zidane’s public outburst against the star, as quoted by BBC Sport, Zidane revealed that he “hoped Bale leaves soon” in a press conference last week.

Bale was heavily linked with a move to a number of the world’s biggest clubs this summer, according to the Times, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were the only European powerhouses left in the battle to sign the Welshman after Manchester United and Tottenham pulled out of the race.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was also forced to shutdown rumours linking the winger with a move to Anfield, as per Mirror Football.

Mirror Football also reported that Bale currently earns a sensational £650,000-a-week with Real Madrid, it looks as though the 30-year-old has agreed to a massive pay-cut of over £225,000-a-week in order to put an end to his time with the Spanish giants.

It was a real shame to see Bale cast aside by Madrid, the former Tottenham star was instrumental in two of Madrid’s recent Champions League triumphs, the Welshman helped Los Blancos to a La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups and also four Club World Cups; during his time in the Spanish capital.