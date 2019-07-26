Good news for Newcastle: £20M target tells teammates he’s eager to seal Magpies transfer

Newcastle have been handed a boost in their pursuit of French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, as they look to seal a summer swoop for the player.

According to the Sun, Steve Bruce’s side have already seen an opening offer of £14M for the player rejected by Nice, with the Magpies now set to make a second bid of £20M.

And it seems like the club could end up getting their man ahead of next month’s deadline, as the Daily Star are noting that Saint-Maximin has told his Nice teammates that he’s eager to seal a move to Bruce’s side, with the club now confident in landing his signature.

Given Saint-Maximin’s want to join Newcastle, it seems like the ball is now in the Magpies’ court, as they look to bolster their options out-wide this summer.

Saint-Maximin is one of the brightest wingers currently plying their trade in Ligue 1, and we wouldn’t blame Newcastle fans for getting excited at the prospect of the Frenchman signing for the Magpies.

Last year, the 22-year-old bagged six goals and five assists in 34 league outings, as he helped Nice secure a top-seven finish in France’s top flight.

Saint-Maximin is able to play as a right-winger, left-winger and attacking midfielder, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Steve Bruce should the forward end up sealing a move to St James’ Park.

Seems like the Steve Bruce revolution at Newcastle is well and truly underway!=