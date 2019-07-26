One of Real Madrid’s talented youngsters is set to follow in the footsteps of Dani Ceballos with a loan move to the Premier League, what a signing by this club.

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo will pen a new contract with the Spanish giants before completing a loan move to Premier League side Wolves, it’s understood that the 22-year-old’s season-long loan will be announced on Saturday.

As Madrid see the ace as a big part of their future plans, the deal doesn’t include a purchase option for Wolves.

It’s understood that Vallejo shunned interest from several La Liga teams to join Wolves, the ace is keen on a move abroad following his successful loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017.

The star shouldn’t face much difficulty with settling in England, it’s understood that the highly-rated Spain youth international speaks English.

Vallejo is set to follow in the footsteps of Madrid teammate Dani Ceballos with a move to the Premier League, according to BBC Sport, the attacking midfielder has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports reported that the 22-year-old completed a medical with Wolves on Friday.

Official confirmation of Vallejo’s move seems imminent, the defender was in attendance for Wolves’ Europa League qualifying victory over Crusaders on Thursday evening:

And here's the new guy, Jesus Vallejo, at Molineux tonight (two seats away from Jorge Mendes). Season long loan to be announced before long #wwfc Pic @CryptoWolf17 pic.twitter.com/1END4bqtm9 — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) July 25, 2019

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took the Premier League by storm last season, finishing in seventh place. According to the Express and Star the Wanderers were keen on signing a centre-back this summer, the Midlands outfit were interested in signing in-demand Benfica star Ruben Dias.

Vallejo struggled with injuries last season, limiting him to just four starts for Los Blancos last season, the ace was a backup option for the Spanish giants but has found himself on the fringes following the big-money signing of Eder Militao from Porto this summer.

Vallejo is a player with a high-level pedigree, the ace captained Spain’s Under-21 team as they lifted the Under-21 European Championships this summer, the talented defender has 22 caps for his country’s Under-21s.