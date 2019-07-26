Arsenal are reportedly spending a hefty fee after confirming that Dani Ceballos has joined them on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid this summer.

As confirmed by the club on Thursday, the Spaniard has joined on loan for the season and is now expected to play a key role in Unai Emery’s line-up.

The Gunners will hope that he can help them break back into the top four in the Premier League, and given the technical quality and creativity that he can bring to the midfield, there’s no reason why he can’t play a fundamental role in the coming months.

However, it’s certainly going to cost the Gunners as The Sun report that his loan fee and wages combined will see them pay around £15m in total, while there is no obligation to buy in the agreement which means that Ceballos will return to the Bernabeu at the end of the campaign.

On one hand, if Arsenal look at it from a short-term perspective, they’ve landed a quality player who is capable of playing a crucial role in helping them get back into the Champions League for next season.

Ceballos will hand Emery an immediate boost, and the Spanish tactician will certainly welcome the reinforcement to add quality to his side.

In contrast, Arsenal are effectively paying out on the 22-year-old only to send him back to Real Madrid next summer having gained experience, playing time and developed his game.

That in turn makes it a brilliant move as far as the La Liga giants are concerned, but questionable to an extent from Arsenal. Nevertheless, if they get back to Europe’s top table next year with Ceballos playing a big part in that, they will be delighted with his impact regardless of how long he stays in north London.