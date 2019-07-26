Jurgen Klopp makes promise to £25M-rated Liverpool star as Premier League sides eye transfer

Jurgen Klopp has promised to hand Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson more playing time this season amid sides like Newcastle and Aston Villa sparking up an interest in him.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle and Villa are both interested in signing the Welsh International, who the Reds are to want £25M for, and following this, Klopp has made a promise to the player in an attempt to convince him to stay.

As per the report, Klopp has promised more first team minutes to the midfielder should he snub the interest in him and stay at Anfield for the season ahead, news that we’re sure the player himself will be delighted to hear.

Wilson showed last season during his time with Derby County that he’s got the potential to be regular starter for Liverpool in the future, thus this promise from Klopp could turn out to be a huge boost for the club if it ends up helping them keep ahold of Wilson this summer.

Last year, the Welshman bagged a hugely impressive 18 goals and six assists for Derby in all competitions last year, a great return for a midfielder.

Liverpool could do with an extra option to choose from in midfield this term, especially given the fact that the Reds seem reluctant to dip into the transfer market and add to their first team options this summer.

If Wilson does stay with the Reds for the season ahead, it’ll be very interesting to see how big a role the midfielder plays for Klopp’s side over next 12 months or so.