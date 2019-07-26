Lionel Messi eager to see Barcelona beat Arsenal to €30M transfer of want-away star

Lionel Messi is reportedly eager to see Barcelona clinch the signing of Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani this summer, a player who’s also wanted by Arsenal.

Rugani may find himself out-of-favour at Juve next year given the fact that they club have just signed Matthijs De Ligt and already have players like Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini to choose from at centre-back.

And it seems like the player himself has realised this, as according to Don Balon, Rugani is keen to leave the Italian giants this summer, with Messi eager to see Barca snap him up, with the Italian’s transfer set to command a fee of €30M as well.

This news won’t be good for Arsenal to hear, as Tutto Mercato Web have recently stated that the Gunners are in the hunt to sign the 24-year-old, thus if Barca are to please Messi, they’re going to have to beat Unai Emery’s side to Rugani’s signature.

Barcelona could do with bringing in a centre back ahead of next month’s transfer deadline, as they only really have three to pick from this season.

All of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are great options to choose from, however if two of those players were to pick up injuries, Barca would be left short-handed at the back.

This potential problem is one that could easily be avoided if the Blaugrana were to bring in Rugani in the coming weeks, which is a something Messi is desperate to see happen if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.