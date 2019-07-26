Liverpool and Arsenal both agree £72M deals to sign talented attacker as transfer race hots up

Liverpool and Arsenal are just two of four clubs that have agreed a deal to sign Ivory Coast and Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe burst onto the scene for Lille last year, as he bagged 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 league outings to help his side secure a top-two finish in Ligue 1.

And following this exceptional form, the Ivorian has caught the eyes of a number of the world’s top clubs, with two of these being Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to the Metro, who are re-reporting a piece from L’Equipe, both Liverpool and Arsenal have agreed a £72M deal, in principle, to sign the player, with Italian duo Inter Milan and Napoli also agreeing similar deals with Lille for the winger.

The report also notes that the decision regarding his next club will be down Pepe, and given this, we’re sure both LFC and Gunners fans will be waiting on his choice with baited breath.

Whoever Pepe decides to join are going to get one mighty fine player on their hands, and one that is capable of taking any side to the next level.

It’s fair to say that Lille would’ve seriously struggled to achieve the league finish they did last year without Pepe in their side, with the Ivorian proving to be the club’s main man time and time again during their impressive campaign.

However now, it seems like Pepe’s time at Lille is quickly coming to an end, and should he make a certain a choice, Premier League fans will get to see exactly what all the hype’s about next year should he decide to sign with either Liverpool or Arsenal.