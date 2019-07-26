Video: Liverpool legend explains why Philippe Coutinho transfer return makes sense

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has spoken about the benefits of re-signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer if the deal is at all possible.

See the video below as the ex-Red talks up the options Coutinho could give to Jurgen Klopp next season, dismissing his fellow pundit Shaka Hislop’s claim that the signing would be a gamble.

Coutinho was a world class performer in his first spell at Anfield, though he’s flopped big time at Barcelona, sparking talk of a possible return to the Premier League this summer.

While it remains to be seen if it is at all realistic for Liverpool to bring him back, Nicol certainly makes a good case for it in the clip above.