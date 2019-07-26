Liverpool join Premier League side in race to seal transfer of £13.4M South American star

Liverpool have joined fellow Premier League side Southampton in the race to sign Atletico Madrid and Colombia defender Santiago Arias.

According to Don Balon, both the Saints and Inter Milan were already in the hunt for Arias, however now, the Reds have joined the race for the defender who could end up costing around £13.4M (€15M) should any club get a deal over the line for him this summer.

Liverpool could definitely do with another option to pick from at right back this season given the fact that Nathaniel Clyne is set to be out for around six months as per the Telegraph, after the defender picked up an injury in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Arias has managed to make a name for himself at the Wanda Metrpolitano in recent years, with his form for the Spanish giants even catching the eyes of clubs like Inter and Liverpool.

The 27-year-old, who only joined Diego Simeone’s side last summer, made 33 appearances for the club in all competitions last year, as he helped them reach the knockout stages of the Champions League and secure a top-two finish in La Liga.

If Arias were to move to Anfield, we’d be very surprised to see him land a first team place given the quality of first choice right-back Alexander-Arnold.

However, if the Reds are in the hunt for a back-up to Alexander-Arnold for the season ahead, then the signing of Arias is one that the club should definitely go through with.