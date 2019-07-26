Arsenal have finally agreed a deal to sign one of their prime targets, the star has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Unai Emery’s Gunners have finally made a breakthrough in their battle to sign Celtic star Kieran Tierney, the Scotsman’s move to north London could be finalised very soon, with reports stating that a medical for the 22-year-old is set for this weekend.

Arsenal’s breakthrough in negotiations for Tierney was revealed earlier today by The 4th Official:

Arsenal and Celtic have come to an agreement on the fee and structure of payment for Kieran Tierney. Medical expected over the weekend at #afc as #CelticFC will now have to concentrate on getting a replacement fullback at the Celtic Park. — The 4th Official (@Official_T4O) July 26, 2019

Arsenal had struggled to meet Celtic’s demands for the talented youngster, according to Sky Sports News, the Gunners previously tabled a bid of £25m for the ace, but the Hoops rejected the offer as various add ons related to Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League – a condition that the Scottish champions reportedly saw as unrealistic.

The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Scotsman, with Football Insider reporting that the ace will sign a five-year deal worth £75,000-a-week once he completes his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery is on the hunt for a new left-back this summer following the inconsistent performances of one-time Arsenal misfit and now Gunners hero Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal is also an option for Emery to call on but the Spanish international defender is approaching the end of his career and could be more suited to a role in the centre of defence.

Arsenal could be pulling off a major coup with Tierney’s signature, the all-around full-back can slot right into the first-team given his impressive level of experience, despite his young age. The 22-year-old has made 170 appearances for Celtic – including 41 in Europe.

Tierney has the potential to develop into one of the best left-backs in the world and the boyhood Celtic fan will be eager to show that he can flourish on the bigger stage with Arsenal.