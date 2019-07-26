Premier League giants Manchester United are on the brink of completing a stunning €70m deal to sign this star, the midfielder would solve a key issue for the Red Devils.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes is ready to fly to England for a medical ahead of a move to Manchester United, it’s understood that the deal for the creative midfielder is worth €70m (£62m).

Portuguese outlet A Bola also understand that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of Fernandes’ talents, the Norwegian sees the Portugal international as a integral part of the Red Devils’ plans to return to the top in the near future.

It looks as though there could be a massive midfield shake-up for United next season, Sky Sports Germany understand that Real Madrid are becoming increasingly confident of signing Paul Pogba and the Red Devils are already close to securing the signing of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Frenchman’s replacement.

Corriere Dello Sport reiterate in their report that the deals involving Milinkovic-Savic and Pogba have no bearing on United’s swoop for Fernandes, this makes sense as the Red Devils are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements regardless of whether or not Pogba leaves Old Trafford.

United’s midfield stars were poor last season, Pogba flourished in the early stages of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure but his performances quickly went off the rails, former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic looks like a shell of his former self and last summer’s marquee signing – Fred, was dismal for the Red Devils following his big-money move.

As well as the below-par performances, United have lost Ander Herrera from their midfield contingent, the Spaniard joined PSG on a free transfer.

Fernandes was phenomenal for Sporting last season, the Portuguese star scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists to his teammates in 53 appearances across all competitions, that leaves the ace with a contribution just shy of a goal involvement every game.

Fernandes would add a creative spark to United’s team, the Red Devils have struggled to link midfield to attack in recent years and the 24-year-old has all the tools and raw talent to put Solskjaer’s attack on par with some of United’s rivals.