Spurs are said to have submitted a €90M (£81M) offer for Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, as the club look to beat rivals Liverpool to the player’s signature.

According to Don Balon, Spurs have offered £81M to Barca for the Brazilian international, as they look to get ahead of Liverpool in the race for the midfielder.

The report also notes that the Reds have already made a €70M offer for the player, however the Blaugrana are after around €100M if they are to sell Coutinho.

Coutinho has struggled dearly during his time at the Nou Camp so far, with the Brazilian failing to replicate the form he showed during his time with Liverpool.

Last year, Coutinho only managed a combined seven goals and assists in La Liga, a very poor return for a player who Barca spent so much on.

However, don’t let the player’s poor form last season distract you from the fact that he’s still got heaps of ability in his locker.

During his career thus far, Coutinho has shown from his stint at Anfield that he’s got the ability to perform consistently in the Premier League.

In the time he spent with the Reds, the 27-year-old managed to bag 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 games in all competitions, a record which means he directly contributed to just under one goal every two games, a great record for a midfielder.

If Spurs are successful in this pursuit of Coutinho, it’ll be very interesting to see if the Brazilian can reignite his career and rediscover the form he showed with Liverpool for the north London side.