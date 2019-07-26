Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be handed a serious injury setback as Eric Bailly has returned from their pre-season tour not in the best shape.

As noted by the Norwegian tactician after the game against Tottenham in Shanghai when speaking to the club’s official site, he conceded that it didn’t look good for his centre-half as he feared a knee injury.

Fears of a serious setback will be growing now as Bailly returned to Manchester on Friday and was spotted in a wheelchair and wearing a leg brace, as seen in the image below.

Solskjaer does have plenty of cover in that department with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo available for selection, but ultimately that porous backline was a major problem for the Red Devils last season.

Having conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, they had the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the table, and so losing Bailly is surely not going to help shore things up at the back while no new signings have been made to address that area of the squad as of yet.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching on August 8, time will tell if Bailly’s injury now forces Solskjaer into action and if he pushes the club to make a signing, as ultimately it doesn’t look as though the Ivorian is in good shape with the new campaign around the corner.

Man Utd will undoubtedly carry out further tests and scans to understand the full extent of the problem now that they’ve returned home, but Bailly could be facing another spell on the sidelines based on the evidence below.