Real Madrid eyeing transfer of €60M European midfielder as potential Luka Modric replacement

Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny Van De Beek as a potential replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric didn’t have the best of seasons for Los Blancos last year, with his dip in form correlating with one of the worst campaigns the club have endured in recent memory.

According to Don Balon, Modric is considering an offer from Inter Milan, with Real only willing to let the Croatian leave next year and not this summer.

Given this, it seems like the Spanish giants are eyeing up a number of potential replacements for Modric, with one of these being Van De Beek, as per Don Balon’s report.

The report also states that Van De Beek will set Real back around €60M, with both Dani Ceballos and Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz also being looked at as potential replacements for Modric.

Van De Beek had a brilliant season with Dutch giants Ajax last year, with the player’s performances contributing significantly to the club’s overall success.

The 22-year-old managed to bag an impressive 17 goals and 13 assists in midfielder last term, as he helped his side win a domestic double, as well as reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

Van De Beek’s composure when in possession and knack for scoring goals would make him a very useful player for Real to sign, and one that is certainly capable of replacing Modric in their starting XI.