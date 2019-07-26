Talks held: Barcelona given chance to cash in and get €42m for misfit this summer

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the possible sale of Malcom in a deal that would cost the Bundesliga giants €42m.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Nou Camp last summer off the back of an impressive stint with Bordeaux, with the Guardian noting that the deal cost the Catalan giants €41m.

However, it didn’t go to plan for the Brazilian, as he managed to make just 24 appearances across all competitions last season, contributing just four goals and two assists.

Malcom struggled to convince coach Ernesto Valverde to give him more opportunities, as not only did he struggle to break into the starting XI, but he was also often left out of the squad entirely given the fierce competition for places coupled with fitness and form issues.

In turn, it was far from an ideal first season at Barcelona, but ultimately having had a year to settle and adjust to life with the reigning La Liga champions, perhaps some may have thought that he would get a second chance to prove his worth in the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately for him, it appears as though Barcelona are open to a sale as Goal.com report that they’re in talks with Dortmund over a possible €42m deal, thus representing a slight profit for the Spanish giants despite Malcom’s struggles last season.

With that in mind, that would surely make it too good a deal to turn down, while Dortmund seemingly believe that they can tap into his potential and ensure that he rediscovers the form he showed in France previously.

Coupled with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann this summer, it’s difficult to see Malcom getting too many opportunities at Barcelona having slipped further down the pecking order, and so an exit would seemingly make sense for all concerned.