Talks held: Man City move closer to making €55m offer for top target but key obstacle remains

Man City reportedly held talks with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici this week as they are being tipped to launch an official bid for Joao Cancelo.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured a domestic treble last season, and will be highly fancied by many to lead the way for more trophies in the upcoming campaign given how strong their squad is. With that in mind, it would be no surprise if they are considered favourites among the majority of Sports Betting bookies.

SEE MORE: Barcelona want €120m to green light superstar’s exit with three realistic moves touted

However, it appears as though the reigning Premier League champions still aren’t satisfied, and after landing Rodri’s signature earlier this month, they’re now continuing to pursue Cancelo.

According to Calciomercato, via Corriere dello Sport, it’s claimed that Paratici was in London this week and held talks with Man City officials over the Portuguese defender. It’s added that they were positive talks, and that a €55m offer could be forthcoming from the Citizens.

However, there remains a major obstacle standing in the way of such a bid being made, and that is Danilo, as the Premier League giants need to offload the Brazilian ace first to create space in the squad and perhaps balance the books given the fee being touted for Cancelo.

It remains to be seen what such an arrival would mean for Kyle Walker though, as the England international would be set for fierce competition for a starting place at right-back with Cancelo also more than capable of offering defensive solidity as well as the energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to attack.

Rodri seemingly fits the bill in terms of being a long-term replacement for stalwart Fernandinho, while David Silva will need to be replaced next summer too after confirming his intended exit, as per the Independent.

However, beyond Cancelo, City may well still feel the need to fill the void left behind by former influential captain Vincent Kompany in the heart of their backline this summer.