Talks in next 48 hours: £80m-rated Man Utd star meets agent today amid ongoing exit talk

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly travelled to meet his agent in Belgium on Friday as speculation remains rife over his future at Man Utd.

The 26-year-old managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, and coupled with question marks over whether or not he fits into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in the upcoming campaign, it has raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

The United boss has seemingly shown a preference to play with more pace and directness in the final third, and so that could lead to an exit for Lukaku.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Belgian international has travelled back home immediately after the squad returned from their pre-season tour to hold talks with his agent amid ongoing links with a move to Inter before the deadline next month.

It’s added that Lukaku is valued at £80m by the Red Devils, while talks are expected over the next 48 hours to push a potential deal with the Nerazzurri forward and end this particular transfer saga.

Time will tell if the Italian giants are capable of satisfying that touted price-tag set by Man Utd, as that is a huge fee for a striker who is coming off the back of an underwhelming campaign.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte may well feel that he is an ideal fit for his plans at San Siro this year, as he looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad after succeeding Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season.

It remains to be seen if Lukaku gets his move to Italy, but with the transfer window open until September 2 for Serie A clubs, Inter have time on their side. That’s not something United have though, as the deadline in England is August 8, and so if they do sell Lukaku, they’ll surely want time to bring in a replacement before the window shuts.